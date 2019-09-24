Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutor says Trump wants ‘sweeping immunity’ in tax fight

Prosecutor says Trump wants ‘sweeping immunity’ in tax fight

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister September 24, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan’s district attorney urged a judge Monday to reject the “sweeping immunity” sought by President Donald Trump to protect him from divulging his tax returns in a criminal probe. District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. filed papers in federal court after Trump’s attorneys sued last week to stop Vance from forcing the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo