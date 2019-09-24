Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Russian hacker pleads guilty in massive data theft scheme

Russian hacker pleads guilty in massive data theft scheme

By: The Associated Press September 24, 2019 0

NEW YORK — A Russian hacker has admitted to his involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Monday that Andrei Tyurin pleaded guilty to computer intrusion, wire fraud, bank fraud and illegal online gambling offenses. The 35-year-old Russian national from Moscow was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo