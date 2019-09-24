Second Circuit – Money laundering: United States v. Thiam

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Money laundering International comity – Official act – Jury instructions United States v. Thiam 17-2765 Judges Walker, Lohier, and Pauley Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of money laundering and conducting transactions in property criminally derived through bribery in the Republic of Guinea. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that ...

