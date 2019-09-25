Don't Miss
Home / News / Chief Justice Roberts laments having to do Congress’ job

Chief Justice Roberts laments having to do Congress’ job

By: The Washington Post Philip Bump  September 25, 2019 0

Interviewing Chief Justice John Roberts during an event at Manhattan’s Temple Emanu-El on Monday night, Rabbi Mark Lipson offered a critique of the legislative and executive branches that counterbalance Roberts’ court. “Every time I attend a case, I walk away with the impression - I can say this, you can’t - that at least one branch ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo