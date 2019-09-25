Don't Miss
Home / News / Farmington man sues JUUL over product use

Farmington man sues JUUL over product use

By: Gino Fanelli September 25, 2019 0

In one of the first local lawsuits against the e-cigarette behemoth, Nicholas Moore, 24 of Farmington, has filed a petition against JUUL Labs Inc. In the suit, filed Sept. 20 in the Western District Court, Moore alleges JUUL used deceptive advertising to push him toward its product. After three years of use beginning in 2016, Moore ...

