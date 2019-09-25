Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Brown

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Persistent felony offender – Larcenous intent People v. Brown KA 16-01656 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment that convicted him of three counts of burglary and multiple counts of criminal possession of stolen property and burglar’s tools. The charges arose from an incident where ...

