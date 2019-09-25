Don't Miss
Gov. Cuomo wants region to work together on pot, vaping

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve September 25, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Democratic governor this week urged neighboring states to work together on recreational marijuana policies that also address vaping products. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo planned Wednesday to travel to Connecticut to meet with the state’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. In interviews Tuesday, Cuomo blamed the federal government for failing to ...

