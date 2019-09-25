Don't Miss
GRAWA judicial candidate ratings announced

GRAWA judicial candidate ratings announced

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019 0

The Judicial Evaluation Committee (JEC) of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys (GRAWA) has released the following ratings of judicial candidates running for state Supreme Court, Monroe County Court, and Rochester City Court. State Supreme Court Meredith Vacca: Well qualified Matthew Rosenbaum: Not recommended for refusal to participate in the evaluation process Kevin Nasca: Not ...

