Hildy R. Marinello | Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019 0

Hildy R. Marinello has joined Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP as an associate attorney in Albany. Marinello has joined the litigation and appeals practice group. Previously, Marinello was an associate with O’Connor, O’Connor, Bresee & First P.C. She serves as co-chair of the Young Lawyer Committee of the Albany County Bar Association and is a member ...

