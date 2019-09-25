Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge stays order for Trump to testify about 2015 fight between his security guards and protesters

Judge stays order for Trump to testify about 2015 fight between his security guards and protesters

By: The Washington Post Hannah Knowles September 25, 2019 0

A judge has stayed an order for President Donald Trump to testify in a legal dispute brought by protesters who say Trump’s security guards assaulted them during his campaign. New York Judge Doris Gonzalez previously called Trump’s testimony “indispensable” and said the president would have to sit for a video before Thursday, when the now-delayed trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo