Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 11, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JONES, CHRISTOPHER Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER KEOKANYA, BRANDON et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LAWHORN, LUKE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LAWHORN, SIDNEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MELENDEZ, MARC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXTION AND FINANCE MIRANDA, ANGELO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MOORE, DANIEL W Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MOULTRIE, GREGGORY R JR Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo