Liens Filed Recorded June 11, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded June 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded June 11, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BELMONT, MICHAEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,938.62 FLYNN, LISA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,522.07 RUIZ, JOSUE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,796.27 SCORSONE, BRIAN P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,689.85 LIEN RELEASE CAKIR, ISMAIL Favor: USA/IRS DIMENO, NICHOLAS C Favor: USA/IRS GILBERT, BRENA K Favor: USA/IRS

