Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded April 19, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded April 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded April 19, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CASTRO, DANIEL A Appoints: CASTRO, DAVID A CRUZ, JUANITA Appoints: CRUZ, ARELYS DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC ENTRESS, WILLIAM J Appoints: ENTRESS, BARBARA J LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS MIETELSKI, WALTER S Appoints: SAVARY, SHARI SHANNON, DOROTHY A Appoints: DIETRICH, DEBORAH A US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC  

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo