Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 27, 2019

Court Calendars for September 27, 2019

By: Special to The Daily Record September 26, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Bakar M Taji v Latoya Warfield, 580 Flower City Park – Craig D Carson 2—Ismael Omer v Paul “Doe,” et al, 324 Weaver St – Craig D Carson 3—Joseph Petix v Sade Montgomery, 72 Prospect St – Edward L D’Amico 4—Bijan Massachi v Laschondra K Sheirod, 157 Sawyer St – Pro Se 5—JRG Residential ...

