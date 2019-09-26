Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Diversity of jury pool challenged

Diversity of jury pool challenged

“Systemic exclusion” of African-Americans claimed

By: Bennett Loudon September 26, 2019 0

Lawyers for a man who is about to go on trial for a fatal robbery are asking the judge to dismiss the indictment or delay the trial because the pool of prospective jurors is mostly white. Defendant Richard Leon Wilbern is accused of fatally shooting Raymond Batzel and wounding another man during the 2003 robbery of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo