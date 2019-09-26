Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Jury notes: People v. Grimes

Fourth Department – Jury notes: People v. Grimes

September 26, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury notes Notice – Unrecoverable stenography transcript People v. Grimes KA 17-01072 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of burglary. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that there was a valid line of reasoning and permissible inferences from which a rational jury ...

