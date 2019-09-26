Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / GRAWA open house spotlights new members and committees

GRAWA open house spotlights new members and committees

By: Nora A. Jones September 26, 2019 0

For many attending the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorney’s Open House on Sept. 24, it was also their first visit to the Woods, Oviatt, Gilman LLP offices on the 19th floor of the Bausch and Lomb building. The view overlooking the Genesee River and subsequent sunset enhanced a social gathering that was already very ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo