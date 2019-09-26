Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Judge in landmark opioid trial declines to step aside

Judge in landmark opioid trial declines to step aside

By: The Washington Post September 26, 2019 0

The judge overseeing next month's landmark opioid trial declined to step aside Thursday, rejecting drug companies' assertion that comments he made in and out of court reveal his bias towards settling the case. U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster said in his written ruling that "publicly acknowledging" the toll of the opioid epidemic "does not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo