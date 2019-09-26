Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge pumps brakes on police accountability referendum

Judge pumps brakes on police accountability referendum

By: Gino Fanelli September 26, 2019 0

A state Supreme Court decision has effectively pumped the breaks on the upcoming police accountability board (PAB) referendum. Originally slated to go to public vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the referendum has been stayed by Judge John Ark. While the Board of Elections is still authorized to distribute ballots, votes will not be authorized until a final ...

