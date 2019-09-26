Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Department rejected investigation of Trump phone call just weeks after it began examining the matter

Justice Department rejected investigation of Trump phone call just weeks after it began examining the matter

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett September 26, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Justice Department officials took less than a month to abandon an inquiry into President Donald Trump’s communications with his Ukrainian counterpart about investigating former vice president Joe Biden - reigniting concerns among Democrats and legal observers that the law enforcement agency is serving as a shield for the commander in chief. Just weeks after ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo