Second Circuit – Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act: United States v. Prado

Second Circuit – Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act: United States v. Prado

September 26, 2019

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act Jurisdiction – Vessel without nationality – Claim of national registry – Proper procedure United States v. Prado 16-1055(L) Judges Leval, Pooler, and Hall Background: The defendants appealed from a conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, while on board a ...

