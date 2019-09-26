Don't Miss
Home / News / Acting intelligence chief defends his handling of whistleblower complaint

Acting intelligence chief defends his handling of whistleblower complaint

By: The Associated Press Shane Harris, Karoun Demirjian September 26, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire defended his decision not to immediately share with Congress an extraordinary complaint by an intelligence community whistleblower alleging that President Donald Trump used his office to solicit interference by a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. elections. Maguire told members of the House Intelligence Committee that he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo