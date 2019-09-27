fbpx
Barclay Damon adds two attorneys

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2019 0

Barclay Damon has added two new attorneys — counsel Katie Markert, in the Rochester office, and associate Michael Schroeder, in the Buffalo office. Markert is a member of the branding, trademarks and copyrights practice area, where she handles selecting, searching, clearing, and the registration of trademarks; developing brand portfolios; monetizing and licensing intellectual property; and enforcing ...

