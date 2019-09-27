fbpx
Chief Judge proposes massive overhaul of courts

Changes require two legislative approvals and voter OK

By: Bennett Loudon September 27, 2019 0

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has proposed a major reorganization of the state court system that would replace a complex system of 11 separate trial courts with a simplified three-level structure. DiFiore said in a news release that the change, which would require amending the state Constitution, will make courts easier to navigate, increase ...

