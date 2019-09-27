fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / How the White House and DOJ learned about the whistleblower

How the White House and DOJ learned about the whistleblower

By: The Associated Press Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller September 27, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the Justice Department learned about a CIA officer’s concerns about President Donald Trump around the same time the individual filed a whistleblower complaint that is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry, according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the matter. The intelligence official initially ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo