fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Nearly 300 former officials call Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine ‘profound national security concern’

Nearly 300 former officials call Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine ‘profound national security concern’

By: The Washington Post Karen DeYoung September 27, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Nearly 300 former U.S. national security and foreign policy officials have signed a statement warning that President Donald Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine are a “profound national security concern” and supporting an impeachment inquiry by Congress to determine “the facts.” “To be clear, we do not wish to prejudge the totality of the facts or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo