fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 1, 2019

Court Calendars for October 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Naba R Acharya v Octavia Overton, 53 Jones St – Timothy L Alexson 2—Edmonds3 LLC v William Bastian, 183 Pearl St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Louise Flowers v Margie Myles & Jerome Parks, 132 Nichols St – Craig D Carson 4—Joseph McPhatter & Eileen Stetter v Nikeya Matthews, 96 Glendale Park – Craig ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo