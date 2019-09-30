fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court denies industry request to delay e-cigarette ban

Court denies industry request to delay e-cigarette ban

By: The Associated Press September 30, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state judge has denied the vaping industry’s request to delay a New York emergency ban on flavored e-cigarette sales. Acting state Supreme Court Justice Gerald Connolly on Friday refused to issue a temporary restraining order on the regulations approved on Sept. 17 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Health officials issued them in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo