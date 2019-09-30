fbpx
Home / Law / Fourth Department upholds suppression of evidence

Fourth Department upholds suppression of evidence

Court finds no probable cause for search of vehicle

By: Bennett Loudon September 30, 2019 0

A state appeals court has rejected a prosecutor’s argument challenging a state Supreme Court decision to suppress evidence against a man accused of possessing an illegal handgun. In December 2018, state Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski, in Erie County, granted a motion to suppress evidence seized from Kenneth Pastore’s truck and a statement Pastore made ...

