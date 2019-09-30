fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rep. Christopher Collins resigning and expected to plead guilty of insider-trading case

Rep. Christopher Collins resigning and expected to plead guilty of insider-trading case

By: The Washington Post Bob Van Voris and Chris Dolmetsch September 30, 2019 0

Rep. Christopher Collins, a Republican from New York who was an early supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential run, is resigning from his seat, according to officials in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. The congressman, was charged last year with trading on non-public information about Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., an Australian biotechnology company, is expected to plead guilty in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo