fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Brett Kavanaugh’s Washington: A smaller, colder world for a justice under a cloud

Brett Kavanaugh’s Washington: A smaller, colder world for a justice under a cloud

By: The Washington Post October 1, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - On a warm spring night at La Ferme, a cozy French restaurant in Brett Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase neighborhood, an elderly woman shouted - something unintelligible but clearly angry and insulting - as the Supreme Court justice and his wife walked out. At the same restaurant, on a different night, another customer stood to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo