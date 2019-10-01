fbpx
Court Calendars for October 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Paul Le ROC 3 LLC v Telicia Chandler, 622 N Goodman St – Timothy L Alexson 2—87 N Clinton LLC v DollyMichelle Randle, 1 Pleasant St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Stephen G Enderle v Samauria Samuel, 736 Arnett Blvd – Burgess & Miraglia 4—87 N Clinton LLC v Joseph Pruitt, 1 Pleasant St ...

