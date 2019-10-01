Edward Townsend | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Edward Townsend, senior associate in Harter Secrest & Emery’s health care and human services practice, has been appointed to serve on the Bivona Child Advocacy Center board of directors.

Bivona Child Advocacy Center is a not-for-profit organization where children who have endured the trauma of physical and sexual abuse can begin their journey of healing.

Townsend advises hospitals, health care providers, facilities and organizations in connection with operational, compliance and governance matters, including corporate compliance, HIPAA, fraud and abuse, professional licensure and misconduct issues, the implementation of internal compliance programs, patient-related issues, medical staff issues and psychiatric commitment issues.