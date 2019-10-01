fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Gun charges reversed in UR kidnapping case

Gun charges reversed in UR kidnapping case

Panel finds ‘evidence was insufficient’

By: Bennett Loudon October 1, 2019 0

One of the defendants in a kidnapping and torture case that targeted two University of Rochester students has had several convictions reversed by a state appeals court. Inalia Rolldan, 23, was convicted in December 2016 of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo