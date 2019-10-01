fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge to DOJ: Decide on charging McCabe by Nov. 15, or face release of FBI records

Judge to DOJ: Decide on charging McCabe by Nov. 15, or face release of FBI records

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu and Matt Zapotosky October 1, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A veteran federal judge on Monday warned U.S. prosecutors either to charge former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe or to drop their investigation into whether he lied to investigators about an unauthorized media disclosure, saying their indecision was undermining the credibility of the Justice Department. If a decision is not made, U.S. District Judge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo