Law firm M&A active in third quarter

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2019 0

After a sluggish first half law firm mergers and acquisitions in the United States have exploded in the third quarter of 2019 with 38 new combinations being announced, according to management consultants Altman Weil. “Every corner of the marketplace was on display last quarter,” Altman Weil principal and merger advisor Tom Clay said in a news ...

