fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: Trial preparation tips that every paralegal should know

Paralegal Perspectives: Trial preparation tips that every paralegal should know

By: Special to The Daily Record Amy Demanchick October 1, 2019 0

Having a case go to trial can be an extremely stressful and chaotic time for attorneys and their support staff. Taking early steps to prepare and organize well in advance of a trial will save you from many panicked moments later. Organize a meeting with any attorneys and support staff involved in the trial Every trial and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo