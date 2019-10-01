fbpx
UR admits it violated confidentiality of witnesses in Jaeger case

By: dcarter October 1, 2019 0

Attorneys representing the University of Rochester in a sexual harassment case last week revealed the names of 23 potential witnesses whom the court had previously ruled could remain unidentified. Though the names of the witnesses are known to both sides, they were supposed to be identified publicly only by pseudonyms.  Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy, the ...

