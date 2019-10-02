fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Adrian Neil is a ‘lifelong learner’

Adrian Neil is a ‘lifelong learner’

School district lawyer sees data privacy issue growing

By: Bennett Loudon October 2, 2019 0

Adrian Neil entered the University of Rochester expecting to become an engineer, but he wound up getting a bachelor’s degree in political science and English and becoming a lawyer. “College is about figuring out what you really like, and what you’re good at, and I was good at that,” said Neil, associate counsel for the Rochester ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo