fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 3, 2019

Court Calendars for October 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Thomas F Palmeroni v Isamanda Johnson, 1052 Dewey Ave – Harvey S Bunis 2—Thomas F Palmeroni v Kianna Fuller, 1342 Dewey Ave – Harvey S Bunis 3—John Layne v Taylor Journell & Brittany Ross, 4353 Lake Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Mary Heath v Ebony Dillsworth, 75 Remington St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Victor ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo