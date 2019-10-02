fbpx
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded September 17, 2019

Deeds Recorded September 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded September 17, 2019            69   NOT PROVIDED ACHARYA, NABA RAJ et ano to A & M RENTAL HOUSING MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 75 JONES AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12241 Page: 0387 Tax Account: 105.59-2-46 Full Sale Price: $1.00 COMBAT CONSTRUCTION LLC to AIKENS, ANDREW J et ano Property Address: SALT ROAD, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12241 Page: 0321 Tax Account: 050.04-1-72.11 Full Sale Price: $5,710.00 COMBAT CONSTRUCTION LLC ...

