Doing Business As Recorded April 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded April 29, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED CRISTIANA MISSIONERA FILADELFIA 5TA OBRA 26 FORBES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GRASS MUNCHERS LAWN & LANDSCAPE 370 BELCODA RD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 MONROE I|JAMES|D|WESTON| KYOOT THE SKIRT EMPORIUM 24 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MONROE I|SHANTALE|J|JACKSON| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BALLOONS OVER LETCHWOORTH 6773 HALVORSEN ROAD, PORTAGEVILLE NY 14536 QUIGLEY, SEAN P 85 NORTH CAVALIER ...

