First African-American graduate of the SU law school will be posthumously admitted to the bar

Ceremony planned for Oct. 18 in Syracuse

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department will hold a posthumous admission ceremony on Oct. 18 for William Herbert Johnson, the first graduate of African descent from the Syracuse University College of Law. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the S.F. Hancock Ceremonial Courtroom at the Onondaga County Courthouse in Syracuse. Born ...

