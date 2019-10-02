fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Hearing on UBE is Friday

Hearing on UBE is Friday

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

A task force of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) will hold a hearing in Rochester on Friday on the impact of the adoption of the Uniform Bar Exam in New York state three years ago. The hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the M. Dolores Denman Courthouse, 50 East Ave., is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo