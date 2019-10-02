fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 18, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 18, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARRY, RICHARD W. 591 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $2,560.95 BOHRER, HELEN M 106 SHOREWAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $22,251.66 BREEDLOVE, JACKIE 129 HEBARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: $989.46 BROOKS, ROBERT 125 SAINT PAUL STREET APARTMENT 1214, ROCHESTER NY ...

