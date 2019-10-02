fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyers fight for everyday women bringing #MeToo complaints

Lawyers fight for everyday women bringing #MeToo complaints

By: The Associated Press DAVID CRARY October 2, 2019 0

Jaribu Hill didn't opt for law school until her early 40s. She'd been a singer, actress, teacher and labor organizer before learning a college classmate had become head of a group for black female judges. "I can do that, too," she thought. Hill has since become a leading civil rights and workers' rights lawyer in Mississippi ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo