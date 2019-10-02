fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Leaking classified information is ‘thievery, not protected speech,’ Justice Department says

Leaking classified information is ‘thievery, not protected speech,’ Justice Department says

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner October 2, 2019 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A contractor accused of leaking classified information engaged in “thievery, not protected speech,” and has no First Amendment grounds to challenge his Espionage Act prosecutions, the Justice Department said in an Alexandria federal court filing. Former intelligence analyst Daniel Hale shared National Security Agency details of drone warfare with the website The Intercept, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo