Liens Filed Recorded June 17, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded June 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded June 17, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALLAH, KNOWLEDGE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $53,823.00 BITTNER, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,594.15 CAVCO SERVICES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,549.48 DEY, JAMES Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,329.94 FROZENCPU COM INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $62,586.32 MACNEAL, TERESA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $161,456.45 LIEN RELEASE CLARK, RUSSELL E Favor: USA/IRS GLIDDEN, GREG Favor: USA/IRS GRISOFF, KIMBERLY Favor: GREECE TOWN OF HENDERSON, JOHN P JR Favor: USA/IRS QUINTILE MERGER SUB II LLC Favor: USA/IRS RUSSO, BARBARA E Favor: USA/IRS TAIF, SCOTT Favor: WOODLANDS CONDOMINIUMS LIEN SATISFIED BROWN, BERNARD Favor: ...

