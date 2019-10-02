fbpx
Mortgages Recorded September 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 17, 2019            88   14420 BLISS, GINA B & CRANDELL, DOUGLAS R Property Address: 555 HUBBELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $110,000.00 DENNEEN-CHRISTENSEN, JODI D & KELLY, JOSHUA P Property Address: 323 AMY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $250,381.00 MASTRODONATO, KARA & MASTRODONATO, NICHOLAS Property Address: 253 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

