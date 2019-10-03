fbpx
Casino giant settles Vegas shooting lawsuits for up to $800M

By: The Associated Press KEN RITTER October 3, 2019 0

LAS VEGAS — Two years after a shooter rained gunfire on country music fans from a high-rise Las Vegas hotel, MGM Resorts International reached a settlement that could pay up to $800 million to families of the 58 people who died and hundreds of others who were injured, attorneys announced Thursday. It will resolve hundreds of ...

